Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Which hotel will be opening in Braintree as part of town centre regeneration?

PUBLISHED: 15:37 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 27 February 2019

An artist impression of how Braintree town centre could look if the regneration scheme gets the go-ahead Picture: SUPPLIED

An artist impression of how Braintree town centre could look if the regneration scheme gets the go-ahead Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A national chain has announced it will be opening a new hotel in an Essex town as part of a regeneration project.

Braintree District Council bosses exchanged contracts with Travelodge in January and the final part of the deal will be confirmed once planning permission has been granted.

It is understood that Travelodge, which will create jobs in the area and bring visitors to the town, has been looking for a town centre location in Braintree for some time.

The hotel will form one part of the Braintree town centre regeneration scheme which will transform the area behind Braintree Town Hall from what is currently described as a “dull and unloved” area to a “thriving and modern” service-led part of town.

As well as the hotel, the Manor Street regeneration scheme, which is subject to planning permission, will feature a new Live Well Hub, pharmacy, 35 homes, a new and modernised bus exchange, a cafe overlooking new public realm and a twin-level car park.

Tom Cunningham, cabinet member for economic development at Braintree District Council, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Travelodge to the town and we’re looking forward to working with them to attract people who want to visit for leisure or business.

“There is lots for people to come and visit – from the London-inspired monthly street markets to the Warner Textile Archive which is Britain’s second largest collection of flat textiles to Chelmsford Race Course just five minutes away.

“It will also service an important need in hosting business people visiting some of the many firms we have across the district.”

He added: “The development is a fantastic location for the hotel given its excellent transport links. It will be next door to the new and improved bus interchange and just a couple of minutes from the train station.

“This regeneration project encompasses all the things that matters to our residents: health and homes, journeys and jobs and it is important to realise that town centres up and down the country are changing and becoming more service led.”

If planning permission is given the green light, the development could be completed during 2021.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Dead parrot’ and ‘badger’s spleen’ on the menu at Woodbridge restaurant

The Life of Brian is being reissued for one day in April to mark its 40th anniversary and Woodbridge Riverside is celebrating the event with a special film feast Photo: HandMade Films

Bury’s new player-coach Cooper predicts promotion next season

Ben Cooper, who has been unveiled as a new player-coach at Bury St Edmunds. Picture; CARL MARSTON

A home with a swimming pool and a yoga studio could be yours for £1.8m

Hill Farm House could be yours for �1.8m it has a heated swimming pool, a yoga studio and five bedrooms Picture: BEDFORDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists