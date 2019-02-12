Which hotel will be opening in Braintree as part of town centre regeneration?

A national chain has announced it will be opening a new hotel in an Essex town as part of a regeneration project.

Braintree District Council bosses exchanged contracts with Travelodge in January and the final part of the deal will be confirmed once planning permission has been granted.

It is understood that Travelodge, which will create jobs in the area and bring visitors to the town, has been looking for a town centre location in Braintree for some time.

The hotel will form one part of the Braintree town centre regeneration scheme which will transform the area behind Braintree Town Hall from what is currently described as a “dull and unloved” area to a “thriving and modern” service-led part of town.

As well as the hotel, the Manor Street regeneration scheme, which is subject to planning permission, will feature a new Live Well Hub, pharmacy, 35 homes, a new and modernised bus exchange, a cafe overlooking new public realm and a twin-level car park.

Tom Cunningham, cabinet member for economic development at Braintree District Council, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Travelodge to the town and we’re looking forward to working with them to attract people who want to visit for leisure or business.

“There is lots for people to come and visit – from the London-inspired monthly street markets to the Warner Textile Archive which is Britain’s second largest collection of flat textiles to Chelmsford Race Course just five minutes away.

“It will also service an important need in hosting business people visiting some of the many firms we have across the district.”

He added: “The development is a fantastic location for the hotel given its excellent transport links. It will be next door to the new and improved bus interchange and just a couple of minutes from the train station.

“This regeneration project encompasses all the things that matters to our residents: health and homes, journeys and jobs and it is important to realise that town centres up and down the country are changing and becoming more service led.”

If planning permission is given the green light, the development could be completed during 2021.