Suffolk hotter than Palermo and Marseille? You've got to be joking!

PUBLISHED: 11:08 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 02 June 2019

Old Felixstowe beach is set to be packed today as people enjoy temperatures above 25C Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year in Suffolk so far with temperatures potentially reaching 28C - warmer than parts of Europe.

Yesterday temperatures soared to 25.6C in Suffolk, recorded at Santon Downham, but forecasters at Weatherquest say it will be even hotter today with highs of 27C or 28C easily being reached.

This is even higher than forecasts for Palermo in Sicily (21C) and Marseille in France (26°C).

As of 10am today Suffolk was already basking in warmth of more than 24C.

The Met Office said the highest temperature recorded yesterday across the country was at Heathrow in west London, which saw a reading of 27.6C at 2.27pm.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said the hot weather is the result of the jet stream moving north and high pressure and heat coming from the continent in the south.

She said on Saturday: "For this time of the year it should be 19 or 20C in London and in East Anglia it should be 18 or 19C, where we could see the hottest temperatures tomorrow.

"The last time we had 28C was August last year. It's hot for the time of year."

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said this time last year average temperatures across the region were 22-24C, which is similar to most of Suffolk this weekend.

Today, there is a chance of showers in the west of the county, he said, but they are unlikely to be thundery.

Moving into next week, it will be a little cooler, with potentially highs in the low 20s or high teens, with night-time temperatures of 9/10C.

"There may be a few showers around, it may be more unsettled than usual, but it will still be warm," he said.

And are we set for a long, hot summer like last year?

Mr Dury doesn't think so, but he did say it could still be drier and slightly warmer than average.

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk that launches on June 15 is one of the many events taking place in the county for families to enjoy this summer.

June 1 is treated by weather experts as the meteorological first day of the UK summer.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Striking options who could lift Town as Lambert looks to add goals to his side

Tom Eaves and Will Keane are both free agents this summer. Picture: PA/ITFC

