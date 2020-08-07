It’s official - Today is the hottest day of the year for Suffolk

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Temperatures soared to the highest recorded this year in Suffolk as the county continues to enjoy a scorching heatwave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosie and Nikki Pullen enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rosie and Nikki Pullen enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk has basked in glorious sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures averaging 32C across the county.

The mercury rose as high as 35C in Santon Downham in west Suffolk, making today the hottest day of the year in the county - beating last Friday’s figure of 32.9C.

Nationally, temperatures reached 36.4C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, making it the hottest August day since 2003.

And the hot weather is set to stick around throughout the night and into the weekend, forecasters have said.

People headed for the shade in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People headed for the shade in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “Temperatures reached as high as 35C in Santon Downham, although other towns and villages in that part of the county may have seen higher temperatures.

“It is still going to be a hot evening, with temperatures likely to be around 25C as late as 10pm – and the minimum we will see in the early hours will be as high as 19C or 20C.

“Saturday will not be as hot, but is still set to be another warm day – the highest temperatures will be in the west of the county, where Santon Downham could again reach around 32C.

“On the coast, temperatures will be in the high 20s and around 30C inland. All in all, it will be another hot and humid day.”