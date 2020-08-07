E-edition Read the EADT online edition
It’s official - Today is the hottest day of the year for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:35 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 07 August 2020

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Southwold on the hottest day of the year so far Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Temperatures soared to the highest recorded this year in Suffolk as the county continues to enjoy a scorching heatwave.

Rosie and Nikki Pullen enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRosie and Nikki Pullen enjoying the heatwave in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk has basked in glorious sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures averaging 32C across the county.

The mercury rose as high as 35C in Santon Downham in west Suffolk, making today the hottest day of the year in the county - beating last Friday’s figure of 32.9C.

Nationally, temperatures reached 36.4C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, making it the hottest August day since 2003.

And the hot weather is set to stick around throughout the night and into the weekend, forecasters have said.

People headed for the shade in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople headed for the shade in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “Temperatures reached as high as 35C in Santon Downham, although other towns and villages in that part of the county may have seen higher temperatures.

“It is still going to be a hot evening, with temperatures likely to be around 25C as late as 10pm – and the minimum we will see in the early hours will be as high as 19C or 20C.

“Saturday will not be as hot, but is still set to be another warm day – the highest temperatures will be in the west of the county, where Santon Downham could again reach around 32C.

“On the coast, temperatures will be in the high 20s and around 30C inland. All in all, it will be another hot and humid day.”

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

