Could today be new ‘hottest day of the year’ with thunderstorms heading east?

Thunderstorms are expected to disrupt the sunny weather in Suffolk this morning. Picture: NICK LEE (c) copyright citizenside.com

It’s expected to be another hot day in Suffolk with temperatures predicted to reach a new high for 2020 – but thunderstorms could disrupt the sunny morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People enjoyed fish and chips by the sea yesterday on one of the hottest days of the year so far. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People enjoyed fish and chips by the sea yesterday on one of the hottest days of the year so far. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weatherquest have predicted today could be the new ‘hottest day of the year’ after temperatures reached 27 degrees in London and the East of England yesterday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to hit a blistering 28 degrees today in parts of Suffolk, but there is still a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms heading east from near Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

Otherwise the day is expected to be dry with sunny spells and light, variable winds.

People flocked to Felixstowe yesterday to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to Felixstowe yesterday to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dan Holley from Weatherquest said: “If any thunderstorms develop today, they are most likely to occur between 9am to 1pm east of the A140 – so primarily east Suffolk and east Norfolk, and perhaps north Norfolk towards lunchtime.

“Otherwise the risk is fairly low elsewhere today.”

The sunshine yesterday saw people head to the beaches in coastal hotspots such as Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold.