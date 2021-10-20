Highest honour available awarded to Hour Community charity

Published: 5:30 AM October 20, 2021

Framlingham-based charity Hour Community has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) – the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK.

Nick Corke CEO with Lord Lieutenant Lady Clare - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hour Community won the award by supporting the residents of Framlingham and its surrounding villages in several ways, such as providing a dedicated volunteer help within the home, a dementia befriending service, and a mental health drop in café, and the charity even provides transport to medical appointments.

The award, presented to CEO Nick Corke by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, is the equivalent to an MBE and is given for life.

James Tanner, chairman, with Lord Lieutenant Lady Clare - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"No one in the voluntary sector volunteers to try and win awards, they do it because they believe passionately in the cause they have volunteered for," said Mr Corke.

"Having said that, to be nominated was humbling, but to be awarded a QAVS is amazing.

"This award recognises all the hours that our volunteers have put in over the years to help others less fortunate than themselves, whether it be as a trustee, a driver, a deliverer of food or medication, or a support worker at the Forget Me Not Club or Worry Tree Café. These volunteers have collectively provided over 6,500 hours of voluntary service, in Framlingham, every year."

The Trustees of Hour Community - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

During the pandemic, the charity was joined by an extra 100 volunteers who all played their part in making sure no one went hungry, without their medication, and had someone to talk to during long periods of Isolation.

Mr Corke added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped us over the last 10 years, and we look forward to supporting the community going forward."

It was with "great pride" that the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston presented the award to the charity on behalf of the Queen.

Nick Corke, CEO, Hour Community volunteer group - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: "This wonderful charity established itself nearly 10 years ago with the simple request to volunteers for an hour of their time.

"They tackle problems large and small, anything and everything to help the community In Framingham. They were superheroes during the darkest days of the pandemic, the very best example of the compassionate county that Suffolk is.

"This is an enormous honour, the equivalent to a an MBE for an outstanding individual."