Housing scheme closer as land sold to developers

The site off Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit on which 115 houses could be built by David Wilson Homes Piicture: PIGEON Pigeon

A scheme for up to 120 new homes near Stowmarket has moved a step closer after purchase of the site by a major house builder.

WARM WELCOME: The Woolpit village sign WARM WELCOME: The Woolpit village sign

The 15 acre plot off Old Stowmarket Road in Woolpit has outline planning permission and has now been bought for an undisclosed sum by David Wilson Homes.

The housebuilders want to build 115 homes and 42 affordable homes, detailed plans for which will be studied by Mid Suffolk District Council in the New Year.

Subject to approval, work could start on the first homes in May.

The scheme will also see part of the land turned into a 136 space car park for adjoining Woolpit surgery.

Traffic heading through Woolpit to and from the nearby A14 has been a headache for residents, such as when this lorry got stuck in the village centre in 2016 Picture: PHIL MORLEY Traffic heading through Woolpit to and from the nearby A14 has been a headache for residents, such as when this lorry got stuck in the village centre in 2016 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The village is renowned for its medieval centre but in recent years has suffered from traffic accessing the nearby A14 passing through a notorious pinch point at the Mill Lane/The Street junction.

John Guyler, the chairman of Woolpit Parish Council said new homes would inevitably mean more traffic.

But he said the proximity of the site to the A14 meant any traffic into the village from the new homes would be for local services as opposed to through-traffic heading for the trunk road.

"The scheme includes an essential car park for the health centre, which is very short of spaces," he said.

"The houses would be on the edge of the village near the A14, and while it would mean more traffic to the centre it would at least be people going to things like shops.

"The full details of the application are still to be seen, and while there is still some work to be done this scheme is certainly heading in the right direction," he said.

Mid Suffolk District Council said 690 homes were built in the district last year, 124% over its target of 556 new dwellings.

Mark Cotes, managing director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: "We are delighted to propose 115 of our award-winning properties in Woolpit, including 42 much-needed affordable homes, together with improvements to the local highways.

"The submitted proposal marks our continued engagement with stakeholders including MidSuffolk District Council, Suffolk County Council, Woolpit Parish Council and the local residents."