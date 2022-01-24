Fire breaks out at home in Woodbridge

The fire happened in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that broke out at a semi-detached home in Woodbridge.

Five fire engines, from Woodbridge, Ipswich East, Princes Street and Orford stations, were dispatched to the scene in Cumberland Street shortly before 7am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire started in a room on the ground floor of the property.

It then spread throughout other floors in the home.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, the spokesman added.