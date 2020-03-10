E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Elderly man suffers burns and smoke inhalation in house fire

PUBLISHED: 21:59 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:03 10 March 2020

Firefighters from three stations were called to the scene. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters from three stations were called to the scene. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Felsham tonight in which a man sustained burn injuries.

The fire, in Lower Green, was first reported at 7.55pm and four fire engines are still at the scene. A 79-year-old man escaped from the blaze but has suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and will require further medical care - an ambulance has been called to the scene. Fire engines from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell are at the two-storey house which measures 15x30m square and is built out of wood. A spokesman for the fire service said that the fire spread across the ground floor of the home and that the wooden frame was 'well alight'. The fire is reportedly now being dampened down.

