Three fire crews tackle blaze at three-storey house in Red Lodge

07 March, 2019 - 12:30
Three fire crews were sent to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Crews have tackled a fire at a three-storey house in Red Lodge near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 11am today, Thursday, March 7, to reports of a fire at a house in SNowdrop Way.

According to a spokesman for the fire service, three fire engines - one from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket - were sent to fight the fire.

He said: “The fire has now been extinguished.

“It looks like it was a ground floor fire in a three-storey, mid-terraced house.

“This was a small fire involving a carpet and wooden door.

“Two firefighters using breathing apparatus managed to put out the fire using hose reels. “They are now using their positive pressure fans to clear the building of smoke.”

He added that no one had been injured as a result of the fire.

Crews called a stop on the incident at around 12pm.

