Fire crews attend house fire in mid Suffolk village
PUBLISHED: 22:05 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 10 August 2020
Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Woolpit.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Wrights Way in the mid Suffolk village just before 8.50pm this evening.
Crews arrived to find a fire had started in a garden shed and had spread to the garage and adjacent two-storey house.
A spokesman for the fire service said the ground floor, first floor and roof of the house were all alight.
Engines from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth are tackling the blaze.
No casualties have been reported.
