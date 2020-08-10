Fire crews attend house fire in mid Suffolk village

Four fire crews are attending a fire in Wrights Way, Woolpit. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Woolpit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Wrights Way in the mid Suffolk village just before 8.50pm this evening.

You may also want to watch:

Crews arrived to find a fire had started in a garden shed and had spread to the garage and adjacent two-storey house.

A spokesman for the fire service said the ground floor, first floor and roof of the house were all alight.

Engines from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth are tackling the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.