Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

A single engine from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Ducksen Road at around 2.47pm today, Wednesday, November 14.

The crew were required to isolate the power supply in the home and cease the flow of water.

Firefighters were concerned that the property’s electric under-floor heating could lead to serious problems if plunged into water.

After neutralising the risk of danger to the residents, crews continued to assess whether their neighbours were under threat from a similar problem.

Satisfied that there was no further danger, firefighters assisted the homeowners in salvaging items from their bungalow.

Crews left the scene at 3.45pm.