Roof destroyed as Suffolk house set on fire by lightning strike
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A roof has been destroyed in a fire that was sparked by lightning striking a home in west Suffolk.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at a property in Henderson Close, Haverhill, shortly after 6.20pm on Sunday.
Six fire crews from Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Burwell, Clare and Cambridge stations were dispatched to the scene.
A fire service spokesman revealed smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the two-storey home, with no injuries reported in the blaze.
A stop was called by the fire service shortly before 9pm.
A fire service spokesman added: "There was a serious fire in the roof of the house, which had been caused by a lightning strike – the roof has suffered significant damage.
"Crews made good progress to get the fire under control. A reinspection of the property was carried out at 8am this morning by a crew from Haverhill to check for hotspots, of which there were none."