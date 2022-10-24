Roof destroyed as Suffolk house set on fire by lightning strike

A sheet covers the roof after the blaze on Sunday evening - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A roof has been destroyed in a fire that was sparked by lightning striking a home in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at a property in Henderson Close, Haverhill, shortly after 6.20pm on Sunday.

Six fire crews from Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Burwell, Clare and Cambridge stations were dispatched to the scene.

Fire crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire were called to the scene - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A fire service spokesman revealed smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the two-storey home, with no injuries reported in the blaze.

A stop was called by the fire service shortly before 9pm.

A fire service spokesman added: "There was a serious fire in the roof of the house, which had been caused by a lightning strike – the roof has suffered significant damage.

Tiles on the ground after the fire in Henderson Close, Haverhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Crews made good progress to get the fire under control. A reinspection of the property was carried out at 8am this morning by a crew from Haverhill to check for hotspots, of which there were none."