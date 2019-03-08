Water supply in Bury St Edmunds 'should be back to normal' after pump fault

Homes have experienced water supply issues in Bury St Edmunds this morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Homes in Bury St Edmunds experienced problems with their water supply this morning after an issue with a pump in the town.

Anglian Water said all homes should now be back to normal following the fault, which caused an interruption to supply around 10am this morning.

The company apologised to customers for any inconvenience on its website.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “There was a brief issue with one of the pumps but all supply should now be back to normal.”