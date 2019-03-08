E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Night-flying exercise planned from USAF bases in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:26 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 23 September 2019

RAF Lakenheath. There will be limited night-flying operations from the base early next month. Picture: ARCHANT

Households in East Anglia are being warned there will be 48 hours of "limited night flying" from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall early next month.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing is preparing to carry out a 48-hour readiness exercise from October 2-4, which will include limited flying at night.

The USAF said that, during this period, "communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions" may see and hear US aircraft taking off from, and landing at, the two bases in West Suffolk.

They may also see and hear the planes transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: "We understand the disturbance night flying operations can cause and we will continue to minimise the impact of our training programme however possible.

"These types of exercises are necessary to ensure our airmen maintain a level of readiness to fly, fight and win for our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies."

The USAF said overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise.

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions during "established quiet hours", and all training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.

Col Marshall said: "During these readiness exercises, our airmen are training to operate in all conditions,

"On behalf of the Liberty Wing and our partners at RAF Mildenhall, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our local communities during this short period of important training."

