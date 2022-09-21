Plans for 10 homes on site of builder's yard in Suffolk village
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans for 10 new homes in Rickinghall have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.
If approved, the homes would be built on land to the rear of Willowmere, Garden House Lane.
The site is an existing builder's yard - accessed from Garden House Lane. If the scheme was approved a garage and stores associated with the yard would be demolished.
Planning documents indicate the size of the homes vary from three-bedrooms to five-bedrooms.
The design statement for the project from TAS Architects on behalf of the applicants says: "The proposals have been strongly influenced by the high quality of buildings in the nearby villages.
"The scale of the proposed dwellings fits comfortably in the site, with ample space for private parking and turning to each dwelling, and generous private gardens.
"It is proposed to form a new access to Garden House Lane in the northwest corner of the site for use by the new dwellings.
"The scheme will provide high quality housing and will contribute positively to its surroundings."
A decision on the plans is expected in November.