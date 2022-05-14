Plans for 115 homes in Suffolk village set for final approval after delay

Land south of Fitzgerald Road, the site of 115 new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 115 homes in Bramford finally look set to be given the go-ahead at next week's Mid Suffolk development control committee.

The plan, submitted by Hopkins Homes, is made up of 115 homes on a 22-acre site in Bramford, near Ipswich.

Outline planning permission for the project, which attracted hundreds of public objections, was granted back in 2020, and the plans looked set for final approval in March 2022.

Site plan for the project that could see up to 115 homes near Ipswich. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

However, due to some issues raised by councillors around parking, footpaths, cycleways, tree species to be removed and some designs, the decision was deferred to next week's (May 18) development control committee.

The committee report which will be presented to councillors says: "Following the committee deferral, the plans have been revised to try to overcome the concerns of the planning committee. The reserved matters are recommended for approval."

Speaking at the time of the March development committee, ward councillor James Caston said: "I was strongly against this site at the outline stage.

"The parish council and I made strong and passionate cases for keeping this green space, especially with brownfield areas like the old Fison site that remain derelict, but the principle of development has been established.

"It is important now that the site is the best design and standard possible, by this I mean homes fit for the future that are sustainable, with a real biodiversity net gain."

Also speaking at the time of the March committee, Chris Smith, on behalf of Hopkins Homes, said: “We welcome that the reserved matters application for our development in Bramford has been recommended for approval by Mid Suffolk District Council planning officers.

“This application builds on our detailed proposals that have already been considered as part of the outline planning permission granted for this site by the district council in 2020.

“This development will create 115 high-quality new homes off Fitzgerald Road in a variety of sizes and styles, including 29 affordable and 11 shared ownership homes.

“Alongside the new homes, the development will bring substantial benefits to the local community.

"This includes significant financial contributions towards early years education provision and highways and transport improvement schemes for the area. In addition, large areas of new public open green space will be supplied, along with a play area.”

More information on the plans (DC/21/05669) can be found here.