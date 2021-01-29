Almshouses proposed as part of 18-home development for village

Published: 7:30 AM January 29, 2021

The bungalows would be built on land to the east of Assington Barns - Credit: Google Maps

Almshouses have been proposed as part of a new 18-home development for a Suffolk village.

The project has been proposed for land east of Assington Barns in Assington, near Sudbury.

The developer for the site is the owner of Assington Barns, who has previously gained permission for other properties in the area including three properties to the south of the barn and 16 homes at the northern end of the village.

The proposals suggest 11 bungalows could be built on the land - 10 of them three-bedroom properties and the other a four-bedroom.

The development will also include seven, one-bedroom almshouses.

It’s envisaged that the properties on the site would be occupied by elderly couples rather than families with the almshouses designed for those over 60.

The site has been designed “to provide a balance of dwelling types to complement the family style houses recently constructed by the applicant on the adjoining land”, according to the developers.

The design and access statement, prepared for the planners by Stanfords, said: “This proposal provides a sustainable development in the heart of this Hinterland village which will help support the local community along with contributing towards the delivery of a housing type including affordable accommodation that is required within this parish.”

The land in question currently has planning permission for 19 static mobile homes together with the stationing of up to 22 touring/seasonal caravans or tents and allows the storage of 22 further caravans.

Permission to build 19 homes on the site was turned down last year by Babergh District Council over concerns regarding the density, scale and the location of the development.

Since then, the developer has changed the intended properties from houses to bungalows.

The design and access statement also suggested that the developer “has found considerable interest and demand for bungalows, which are scant in supply within the locality and desirable for local residents wishing to either downsize or have ground floor accommodation. It is known that such interest would continue for this site”.

A final decision on the plans will be made by Babergh District Council in due course.