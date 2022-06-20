News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Housing

18 homes to be built in Suffolk village as plans approved

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2022
Design image for the Debenham housing project

The plans, for 18 homes, have been approved by Mid Suffolk District Council. - Credit: Artisan Planning & Property Services

Plans for 18 homes in Debenham have been approved by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project belongs to Landex and centres around land off Low Road.

The scheme is made up of six three-bed and three two-bed houses, and three three-bed, three two-bed, and three one-bed bungalows.

The land off Low Road in Debenham.

The land off Low Road in Debenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Leslie Short, from Landex's planning consultants, Artisan, said: "Landex are very pleased to get their planning permission issued at long last after what has been some considerable time sorting out the affordable housing for the site.

"There will be 6 affordable dwellings in total in this 18-dwelling scheme, with 3 small bungalows for rent, three houses with two bedrooms two of which will be for discount market sale and the third as shared ownership.

"The market dwellings will be a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows.

"A number of planning conditions which have to be discharged before development can start but Landex expects to be on site early next year."


