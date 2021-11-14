News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
19-home development planned for village near Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM November 14, 2021
The homes are planned to be built in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket

The homes are planned to be built in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Earth

A developer has outlined plans to build 19 homes in a village outside of Stowmarket.

Ruby Homes (East Anglia) Ltd has submitted proposals for the scheme, which would be built on land off High Road in Great Finborough, to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The estate, which would include nine affordable homes, would be built to the south of the village.

The proposal includes a public open space area that Ruby Homes said "would enable occupants to recreate whilst providing additional benefits through enhancing the biodiversity of the site".

Ruby Homes also said the construction of the homes would provide "much needed jobs for local people" and bring "significant economic benefits" to the community.

The developer said: "The proposed layout is considered to be an appropriate form of development given the character of the locality and the proposed layout has, therefore, been developed following a detailed appraisal and understanding of the site and its surroundings."

