Plan for 28 homes in village gets go-ahead

Published: 4:43 PM February 24, 2021

The site of the homes in Cockfield - Credit: Google Earth

Proposals to build up to 28 homes in the north of Cockfield, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, have been given the green light.

The Sudbury Group Ltd submitted the plans for the development off Bury Road, south of the Plough and Fleece pub, to Babergh District Council in November 2019.

The developer proposed incorporating three other homes that were previously permitted by the authority into the new scheme.

It had originally proposed building up to 34 homes at the site, though this number was later revised down.

Cockfield Parish Council was opposed to the larger development and called for it to be downsized to "improve the density and overall impact" of the scheme.

The council later "welcomed" the revision, according to planning documents.

The Sudbury Group said it planned to create a series of "affordable family dwellings" on the 2.8-acre site, with several other developments being approved nearby in the last few years.

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the scale and design of the properties were to be considered at a later date, but would use similar materials and colours to other homes in the village.

The developer also confirmed 39% of the homes would be classed as affordable, in line with Babergh planning policy.

The planning documents added: "The development would provide market and affordable homes of a size, type, and tenure that can be fine tuned at reserved matters stage to address the needs of the district. This is a significant social benefit of the scheme.

"The site has limited ecological value at present. The proposed development would deliver a net biodiversity gain and environmental benefit through new native planting of hedgerow and trees, retention of existing trees, and the retention and improvement of existing hedgerows.

"Additional homes in the village will make services and facilities, clubs and societies and village life generally more viable and vibrant. These are social and environmental benefits.

"A well-designed residential layout has been proposed that encourages the use of modes of transport other than the car, respects Suffolk architecture, is legible and safe and provides a considerable amount of public recreation space."

Babergh planners have now given the scheme the go-ahead, subject to conditions.