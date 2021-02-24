News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Plan for 28 homes in village gets go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:43 PM February 24, 2021   
The site of the homes in Cockfield

The site of the homes in Cockfield - Credit: Google Earth

Proposals to build up to 28 homes in the north of Cockfield, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, have been given the green light.

The Sudbury Group Ltd submitted the plans for the development off Bury Road, south of the Plough and Fleece pub, to Babergh District Council in November 2019.

The developer proposed incorporating three other homes that were previously permitted by the authority into the new scheme.

It had originally proposed building up to 34 homes at the site, though this number was later revised down.

Cockfield Parish Council was opposed to the larger development and called for it to be downsized to "improve the density and overall impact" of the scheme.

You may also want to watch:

The council later "welcomed" the revision, according to planning documents.

The Sudbury Group said it planned to create a series of "affordable family dwellings" on the 2.8-acre site, with several other developments being approved nearby in the last few years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
  3. 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  1. 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 5 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
  4. 7 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  5. 8 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
  6. 9 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  7. 10 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the scale and design of the properties were to be considered at a later date, but would use similar materials and colours to other homes in the village.

The developer also confirmed 39% of the homes would be classed as affordable, in line with Babergh planning policy.

The planning documents added: "The development would provide market and affordable homes of a size, type, and tenure that can be fine tuned at reserved matters stage to address the needs of the district. This is a significant social benefit of the scheme.

"The site has limited ecological value at present. The proposed development would deliver a net biodiversity gain and environmental benefit through new native planting of hedgerow and trees, retention of existing trees, and the retention and improvement of existing hedgerows.

"Additional homes in the village will make services and facilities, clubs and societies and village life generally more viable and vibrant. These are social and environmental benefits.

"A well-designed residential layout has been proposed that encourages the use of modes of transport other than the car, respects Suffolk architecture, is legible and safe and provides a considerable amount of public recreation space."

Babergh planners have now given the scheme the go-ahead, subject to conditions.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Foulger has lost four and a half stone after suffering palpatations a few years ago. Picture

Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus