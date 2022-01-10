Plans for 300 new homes recommended for approval

The housing project, which includes up to 300 properties, is set for a final go-ahead. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Plans for 300 new homes in Woolpit are set for the final go-ahead despite lingering objections from local parish councils.

Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee has been recommended to approve the project on land off Bury Road, which includes up to 300 properties, land for a primary school, a burial ground extension and a car park.

The Hopkin Homes scheme is set for acceptance but has faced objections from local parish councils.

Elmswell Parish Council is concerned by the location of the land proposed for the school and commented: "Demographics suggest that a sizeable proportion of the proposed new school intake will have to travel from Elmswell over A14.

"The plans show no recognition of this in terms of parking close to or on the site. There is, furthermore, the overriding lack of practical planning in that the spine road requires traffic to wind through the residential development in order to reach the school."

The council was also concerned about the school's site in close proximity to the A14 which they claimed could bring "unacceptable risk" to the health of children and staff due to it being a "major pollutant source".

However, the environmental health team did not report any issues in relation to this issue.

The 300 homes will be a mix of sizes and styles, with 60 affordable properties. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Woolpit Parish council also commented on the plans: "Whilst the Woolpit Parish Council is still very much opposed to the building of such a huge mass of housing in this village, we must come terms with the idea and we have been pleased that the developer has begun to engage with us and has made some small changes to the plans."

Plans for the project are set for final approval, despite lingering objections from Elmswell Parish Council. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Head of planning at Hopkins Homes, Jonathan Lieberman, said: “We are pleased that planning officers have recommended our reserved matters application for the detailed elements of the development in Woolpit for approval.

"These detailed plans build on our proposals that have already been considered as part of the outline planning permission granted by the planning committee in 2020.

“Once the detailed elements are approved, the development will create 300 high quality new homes in a variety of sizes and styles, including 60 affordable homes, to suit different home buyers.

"The development will also provide more than £1million in Section 106 contributions, a village car park, land for a burial ground, significant improvements to local highways and bus services, land for a new primary school and pre-school, and large areas of public open space."