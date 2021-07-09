Published: 2:53 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM July 9, 2021

33 new homes are set to be built on land off The Broadway, Badwell Ash - opposite a site where 13 new homes are already being built - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

A total of 46 new homes will now be built on the edge of a Suffolk village after a second application for 33 properties was approved.

Work as already started on a development of 13 new homes in Badwell Ash, and a further 33 will now go up opposite, on land off The Broadway and the The Street on the northern edge of the village.

The latest site will include 12 affordable homes, including some one-bedroom bungalows.

A CGI design layout of the 33 homes off The Broadway in Badwell Ash - Credit: HOPKINS AND MOORE

However, there have been concerns about the level of development in the village.

Outline planning permission was originally granted for the latest development back in 2018 when Mid Suffolk District Council could not demonstrate a five-year-land supply.

While the land is outside the village’s settlement boundary, it is listed for development in the authority’s emerging local plan and sits opposite a site where construction is currently underway for 13 new homes.

The authority’s development control B committee approved the final matters around landscaping, appearance, layout and scale at its meeting on Wednesday morning by six votes to one.

Christopher Smith, development planner at Hopkins & Moore, said: “We are pleased Mid Suffolk Council has approved the reserved matters application for our proposal to build 33 high-quality new homes in Badwell Ash, 12 of which will be affordable homes.

“This development will not only provide much needed homes to help meet the local need, but also deliver new areas of open space in a layout with landscaping appropriate to the village location.

“We have taken every care with our design to ensure the development maintains its natural surrounding and well as providing a range of ecological enhancements.”

Concerns had been raised over the removal of a tree where the entrance of the new site will be, but with access arrangements having been agreed with the outline planning permission in 2018 no new conditions could be imposed around saving it.

Ward councillor Rick Meyer also raised fears on behalf of the parish council around the size of the open space which would drive people to use the main village recreation space that would require a narrow foothpath to get there, and the increasing concern of biodiversity.

He added: “Over recent years, Badwell Ash has been the focus of considerable development well in advance of the levels required in the emerging joint local plan.

“Whilst accepting the principle of development for the site on land north of The Broadway, Badwell Ash, has been established and planning permission issued, the parish council remains concerned over the amount of development within the village and the damage this is doing to the quality of life of local residents.”

Committee councillor Barry Humphreys, said it was a good development, adding: “It’s really good to see such a good layout with different types of property, including bungalows and one bedroom bungalows for the affordable housing mix."

It is not yet clear when work will begin on site or when first properties will be available.