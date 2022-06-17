News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Next stage for plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM June 17, 2022
Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary.

Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Detailed plans for 43 homes in Creeting St Mary have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project, submitted by Ruby Homes, is on land off Jacks Green Road, and comprises of two-bedroom to five-bedroom properties.   

There are also plans for 14 of the homes to be affordable.

The land, with planning permission, was sold off for charity in 2021, with the funds being used by Needham Market & Barking Welfare Charities to help build almshouses and provide support to local residents.

The Mid Suffolk council committee report regarding outline planning permission said: "The provision of additional housing, even at a time when the council can demonstrate the required housing supply is a positive social benefit. 

"Future occupants would likely make use of local services and facilities within Needham Market and to a lesser degree within Creeting St. Mary."

Should the plans be given the green light, developers hope to be able to make a start on the project in the summer.

  

