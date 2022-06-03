Plans for 51 homes in Suffolk village set to be turned down

Land at Great Bricett business park, which is subject to plans for 51 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 51 homes in Great Bricett look set to be refused planning permission next week.

The plans are based around land at Great Bricett business park.

The project was granted outline planning permission in January 2019, with the next stage of reserved matters - the final details - being presented to councillors at the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday, June 8.

Planning officers have recommended that the plans now be refused due to the project's designs being "unacceptably poor" amongst other concerns around the detail of the plans.

The design and access statement for the project, prepared by RMJ services, argues that the plan "satisfies the requirement for a reserved matters application advised by the original outline planning permission granted".

However, Great Bricett Parish Council has objected to the proposal, saying: "The village does not have sufficient amenities for an additional 51 homes.

"The roads locally are insufficient to cope with the extra amount of traffic 51 homes would create."

They are also concerned that the plans "would be over-development of the area".

The planning officers' report to be presented to councillors at the planning meeting says: "The proposed design of a number of the house types is unacceptably poor and below the quality expected by the council.

"The proposed parking arrangements are unacceptable and provide further evidence of poor attention to design quality and adherence to the relevant council standards.

"Unfortunately it appears that little effort has been expended in working up the details now before members to produce a scheme that is likely to attract the council’s support by avoiding the weaknesses in the illustrative material and achieving the level of design quality expected.

"The details provided within this reserved matters submission show that the intended development will result in a poor quality place contrary to not just local but national policy and guidance.

"Were the council to approve the details then it would signal to the house building industry a dramatic reduction in the expectations of the council when it comes to achieving high-quality developments within the district."