'Unacceptably poor' plans for 51 homes withdrawn before planning meeting

Land at Great Bricett business park, which was subject to plans for 51 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 51 homes in Great Bricett have been withdrawn.

The scheme, on land at Great Bricett business park, were recommended to be refused planning permission at today's (June 8) Mid Suffolk development control committee.

The project was awarded outline permission in January 2019 but issues around the more detailed plans led to planning officers labelling the project as "unacceptably poor".

Their report added: "Were the council to approve the details then it would signal to the house building industry a dramatic reduction in the expectations of the council when it comes to achieving high-quality developments within the district."

However, the design statement for the project, prepared by RMJ services, says the project "satisfies the requirement for a reserved matters application advised by the original outline planning permission granted."

Great Bricett Parish Council was also concerned that the plans "would be over-development of the area" and were worried that "the village does not have sufficient amenities for an additional 51 homes."



