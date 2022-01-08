Plans to add further 52 homes to Thurston development submitted

Land at Norton Road which is the site of plans for an additional 52 homes as part of a wider development project. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council to add a further 52 homes to a development plan in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Original planning permission was granted in 2018, on land off Norton Road, Thurston, which consists of up to 200 homes, with this application concerning a further 52 properties at the site.

In planning documentation prepared by Pegasus design, on behalf of applicants Linden (Thurston LLP) the project was described as "a highly desirable place to live for the 21st century and beyond, reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular.

"The proposals respect the local character but also move the community towards a more sustainable future, through an increase in housing choice.

"The aim is to achieve a development with a strong identity and distinct sense of place, whilst at the same time integrating with the existing community."

A decision over the additional plans is expected to be made no later than early April 2022.