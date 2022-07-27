Plans for six bungalows in Suffolk village submitted

land on the north side of Sudbury Road (A134), Newton, which is the site of plans for six homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for six bungalows in Newton, near Sudbury, have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project, submitted by Essex Prestige Homes, involves land on the north side of Sudbury Road (A134).

Developers say the plans are for six single-storey homes, in a variety of sizes.

The design and access statement for the scheme, prepared by Dean Jay Pearce Architectural Design and Planning, says the project would "represent an asset to the local community."

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin planning consultancy says the scheme would help to "provide much-needed jobs for local people" while new residents would help "contribute to the local economy".

The statement also says that developers would offer biodiversity improvements in the form of "log piles, swift bricks and bird boxes".

In terms of the size of the homes, the statement says "their layout facilitates accessibility for all users and offers good-sized and quality accommodation that would suit modern day living requirements".

A decision on the plans is expected around the end of August.