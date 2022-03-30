Amended plans for 60 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Land west of Wattisfield Road, Walsham le Willows, which is subject to plans for 60 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Amended plans for 60 homes in Walsham le Willows look set to be given the green light at next week's Mid Suffolk development control committee.

The project, on land west off Wattisfield Road, was originally granted planning permission in February 2020.

The amended plans, submitted by Lovell Homes, centre around some minor changes to the scheme, including the removal of two garages, as well as adding garden sheds to just under half of the properties.

The scheme includes four one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, 23 three-bedroom, ten four-bedroom and four five-bedroom homes.

The committee report to be seen by the development control committee says the amendments mean the project "remains acceptable," and recommends the plans are approved.

The report also says the plans "continue to achieve an attractive layout" as well as achieving "a good standard of amenity for all future occupants".

More information on the plans (DC/19/04273) can be found here.

The Mid Suffolk development control committee meeting takes place next Wednesday (April 6).



