60 new homes approved for west Suffolk village

Plans have been approved for 60 new houses in Beck Row - Credit: Tilia Homes

Plans to build 60 new homes in a west Suffolk village have been given the green light.

Tilia Homes received permission to build the development in Beck Row, to the northwest of Mildenhall, from West Suffolk Council.

It hopes the first homes can be put on the market in January 2022.

Tilia Homes described the site as being in a "prime location" within easy reach of local amenities, including a nursery, community centre, pubs and eateries, a shop and a church.

Once finished, the development will include a collection of two, three and four-bed homes, including some two-bedroom bungalows with 30% of the properties allocated as affordable homes for rental and shared ownership tenures.

In addition to the new homes, Tilla will be providing £500,000 to the local community by a section 106 agreement, including primary school and library provisions, as well as including almost an acre of green space.

James Griffiths, head of planning at Tilia Homes Eastern, said: "We are delighted to have secured planning permission for 60 new homes in Beck Row and look forward to delivering high-quality housing in such a desirable area, with a large number of amenities offering an ideal location for new residents.

"We’re really proud of the scheme we will be delivering here, ensuring that our methods of housebuilding evolve to become more sustainable – and we’re excited that this will be our first development to use heat pumps over gas central heating.

"We are aiming to break ground and start construction at the development in July, with the first properties due to be released for sale in January next year."