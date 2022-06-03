News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 65 houses in Suffolk village take step forward

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:45 AM June 3, 2022
Land between the rail line and Broad Road in Bacton where 65 homes are set to be built

Land between the rail line and Broad Road in Bacton where 65 homes are set to be built - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 65 homes in Bacton look to be taking a step forward following plans for an improved footpath being submitted. 

The plans, submitted by Keepmoat Homes, are for land to the west side of Broad Road, Bacton.

Following the go-ahead by councillors in February, there was a commitment agreed to develop a footpath underneath the nearby rail bridge.

These plans, to improve the safety under the bridge, are set to be considered by councillors, with planning officers seemingly satisfied that developers Keepmoat have produced an acceptable scheme.

The planning officers' report, which will be presented to councillors of the Mid Suffolk development control committee next week (June 8), says: "The works will enhance connectivity and provide pedestrians with a wider/additional safe, properly delineated walking surface.

"This is welcomed and is one of the perceived public benefits arising from the original approval of the development."

