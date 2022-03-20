News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM March 20, 2022
Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards the cathedral.

Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards St Edmundsbury Cathedral. - Credit: Hopkins Homes/Pigeon Investment Management

Work is to start later this year on a new 1,250-home development in Bury St Edmunds following completion of the land deal, it has been revealed.

The Abbots Vale project was first revealed in 2014 for land off Rougham Road and Sicklesmere Road in the south-east of the market town.

Pigeon Investment Management said it had now successfully concluded its joint venture with Hopkins Homes for the 182-acre site at Abbots Vale.

A statement from the company said: "Pigeon and Hopkins Homes took options over the land in 2014. An allocation was secured in the St Edmundsbury Local Plan and planning permission was obtained in 2019 for 1,250 homes, a school, community facilities and associated infrastructure.

"The land has now been acquired by Hopkins Homes and Denbury Homes, with development expected to begin in late 2022."

The land allocation was part of a long-term development plan for Bury St Edmunds phased up until 2031.

West Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Chef and owner of Roscoe's at The Ivy House in Stradbroke, Jason Pennellier Byline: Sonya Duncan

Food and Drink

Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Live News

Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon