Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Work is to start later this year on a new 1,250-home development in Bury St Edmunds following completion of the land deal, it has been revealed.

The Abbots Vale project was first revealed in 2014 for land off Rougham Road and Sicklesmere Road in the south-east of the market town.

Pigeon Investment Management said it had now successfully concluded its joint venture with Hopkins Homes for the 182-acre site at Abbots Vale.

A statement from the company said: "Pigeon and Hopkins Homes took options over the land in 2014. An allocation was secured in the St Edmundsbury Local Plan and planning permission was obtained in 2019 for 1,250 homes, a school, community facilities and associated infrastructure.



"The land has now been acquired by Hopkins Homes and Denbury Homes, with development expected to begin in late 2022."

The land allocation was part of a long-term development plan for Bury St Edmunds phased up until 2031.