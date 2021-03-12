News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM March 12, 2021   
Nigel Chapman and fellow residents in Acton, are up in arms over the damage that the Bloor Homes dev

Acton resident Nigel Chapman has expressed anger at the noise and vibrations from the development - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Acton residents have expressed anger at a nearby housing development which they claim is causing vibrations that could damage their homes.

Developer Bloor Homes is building 100 properties, an open space and infrastructure to land south of Tamage Road in the village.

But neighbours have become frustrated after contractors began piling steel in nearby Canon Pugh Drive and said it has caused "major trauma" for residents.

Bloor Homes has said the works are within the guidelines and apologised for the inconvenience.

Nigel Chapman, of the Campaign Tamage residents' group, said villagers have reported "incredibly loud, repeated banging" and objects vibrating in their homes.

Bloor Homes is building 100 properties in the village

Bloor Homes is building 100 properties in the village - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Chapman also said there are fears of structural damage and expressed disappointment at the lack of communication from the developer.

He said: "We are accepting of the new development and will be welcoming to the new residents who will come to live here.

"However, existing residents need to be cared for and considered during the construction process. This isn’t happening."

A spokesman for Bloor Homes said: "As part of the building process, it is necessary to construct deep drainage to facilitate the development.

"After careful consideration of the work required, the working methods proposed, the space available, and above all the safety of the workforce and highway users, the decision has been made to close Canon Pugh Drive for the duration of the works.

"Bloor Homes and Suffolk County Council, in its capacity as highways authority, investigated all other options, but to carry out the works, closure was deemed to be the only viable option.

"After complaints were received by residents of Canon Pugh Drive, vibration monitoring was completed by environmental health officials. The works were found to be within the guidelines and the officer was satisfied all works were lawful.

"Bloor Homes apologises for any noise or inconvenience caused during these necessary works and thanks the local residents for their understanding during this period."

