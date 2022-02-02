Affordable homes project completed - residents set to move in this month

Cllr Lavinia Hadingham, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for housing receives the keys to the nine new affordable homes from Oliver Burgess sales and marketing director at Burgess Homes with ward member Cllr Jessica Fleming. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

Keys to nine new homes in Botesdale will be handed over to residents this month as part of a wider social and affordable housing scheme.

The properties, which includes one three-bedroom and three two-bedroom houses as well as one two-bedroom bungalow and four one-bedroom flats, will be allocated to lower income households who have a local connection to the area.

New homes - Botesdale development - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

The homes are part of 40 properties on the Abbots Way development by Burgess Homes.

Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for housing, councillor Lavinia Hadingham said: “We are committed to everyone in the district having somewhere affordable that they can call home.

"It’s wonderful to see these affordable homes being delivered alongside the development of market homes

New flats - Botesdale development - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

“This is a great example of the investment we are making to ensure we have the right type of housing in the right place to meet the differing needs of people across our communities whilst also delivering against our sustainability ambitions.

"This development is not just about bricks and mortar- it is about people’s homes and their long-term sustainable future.”

New bungalows - Botesdale development - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils



