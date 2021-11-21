Historic farm buildings to be converted to homes in iconic village
- Credit: LUCY TAYLOR
Historic farm buildings in one of Suffolk's most iconic villages are set to be converted into six new homes.
The redundant traditional buildings are site on Shrubbery Farm, Ipswich Road, Charsfield.
The village was the setting for the film of Ronald Blythe's award-winning portrait of Suffolk rural life, Akenfield.
East Suffolk Council has granted permission for the conversion of the buildings at Shrubbery Farm, which, although not listed, are described in a heritage statement as “a rare collection of high-quality early and mid19th century farm buildings, most of which are unusually well preserved.
"Together they form a largely complete Victorian farm complex of considerable historic and visual interest, reflecting the affluent Glevering Hall Estate to which it belonged and little altered since its depiction on the Ordnance Survey of 1883."
Peter Wells Architects said the homes project will bring the buildings back into use, securing their future, and also remove more modern agricultural buildings on the site that currently have a detrimental impact on the historic buildings.
Charsfield Parish Council had objected because of access danger concerns but highways officers are confident visibility splays can be created.
