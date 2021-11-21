News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Historic farm buildings to be converted to homes in iconic village

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM November 21, 2021
Charsfield

Six new homes are to be created in Charsfield - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

Historic farm buildings in one of Suffolk's most iconic villages are set to be converted into six new homes.

The redundant traditional buildings are site on Shrubbery Farm, Ipswich Road, Charsfield.

The village was the setting for the film of Ronald Blythe's award-winning portrait of Suffolk rural life, Akenfield.

East Suffolk Council has granted permission for the conversion of the buildings at Shrubbery Farm, which, although not listed, are described in a heritage statement as “a rare collection of high-quality early and mid19th century farm buildings, most of which are unusually well preserved.

"Together they form a largely complete Victorian farm complex of considerable historic and visual interest, reflecting the affluent Glevering Hall Estate to which it belonged and little altered since its depiction on the Ordnance Survey of 1883."

Peter Wells Architects said the homes project will bring the buildings back into use, securing their future, and also remove more modern agricultural buildings on the site that currently have a detrimental impact on the historic buildings.

Charsfield Parish Council had objected because of access danger concerns but highways officers are confident visibility splays can be created.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town fall to defeat at the Stadium of Light
  2. 2 'I'm thriving here... if they put this on pause I'll be angry' - Bonne on his desire to stay at Town and a possible QPR recall
  3. 3 Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict
  1. 4 'You don't always get what you deserve' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Sunderland
  2. 5 Man arrested following attack in Stowmarket
  3. 6 Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Sunderland loss
  5. 8 'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died after cycle crash
  6. 9 Large town centre store to become three new shops
  7. 10 Moving beach huts would 'harm heritage' of resort where craze started
Planning and Development
Housing News
East Suffolk Council
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The car overturned in White Colne in Essex, near the border with Suffolk

Essex Live

Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Hotel's festive afternoon tea 2021

12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex

Jane Hunt

person