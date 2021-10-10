News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside: Seaside townhouse with built-in shop space up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM October 10, 2021   
The blue-painted townhouse in Aldeburgh is for sale with Bedfords

The blue-painted townhouse in Aldeburgh is for sale with Bedfords - Credit: Bedfords

A four-storey Edwardian townhouse with built-in retail space in Aldeburgh has hit the market for nearly £600,000.

Bedfords has listed the two-bedroom property, in "arguably Suffolk’s most sought-after coastal town", for sale.

The property is a short walk from Aldeburgh beachfront

The property is a short walk from Aldeburgh beachfront - Credit: Bedfords

The estate agent says the blue-painted home offers "stunning" views of the sea from its top floor and represents a "fantastic opportunity" to purchase a townhouse.

The ground floor has previously been used as a retail space

The ground floor has previously been used as a retail space - Credit: Bedfords

A flat can be found on the top two floors, while the ground floor has been used as a retail space - having previously been occupied by travel firm Heritage Hideaways.

The four-storey Edwardian home is in Aldeburgh's High Street

The four-storey Edwardian home is in Aldeburgh's High Street - Credit: Bedfords

The property, a short walk from the seafront, also comes with a basement.

Bedfords says the home offers 'stunning' views of the sea at Aldeburgh

Bedfords says the home offers 'stunning' views of the sea at Aldeburgh - Credit: Bedfords

Bedfords has the townhouse up for sale for £595,000.

