Gallery
Look inside: Seaside townhouse with built-in shop space up for sale
Published: 6:00 AM October 10, 2021
- Credit: Bedfords
A four-storey Edwardian townhouse with built-in retail space in Aldeburgh has hit the market for nearly £600,000.
Bedfords has listed the two-bedroom property, in "arguably Suffolk’s most sought-after coastal town", for sale.
The estate agent says the blue-painted home offers "stunning" views of the sea from its top floor and represents a "fantastic opportunity" to purchase a townhouse.
A flat can be found on the top two floors, while the ground floor has been used as a retail space - having previously been occupied by travel firm Heritage Hideaways.
The property, a short walk from the seafront, also comes with a basement.
You may also want to watch:
Bedfords has the townhouse up for sale for £595,000.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 2 Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews
- 4 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
- 5 'I'm not happy' - Cook on 2-1 win against Shrewsbury
- 6 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
- 7 Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park
- 8 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 9 Suffolk hotels fail police child abuse test
- 10 Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss