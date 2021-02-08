Published: 5:30 AM February 8, 2021

The Swan at Alderton could be turned into a house - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk pub which has been closed for over a year could become a new home if plans are given the go ahead.

The Swan Inn at Alderton closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve 2019 only three years after a major refurbishment.

At the time, its owners, Flag of Suffolk, said the pub's rural location had been one of the decisive factors in its closure.

"Despite receiving fantastic positive reviews and feedback on the food offering and ambience of our wonderful pub, and despite the dedication, hard work and understanding of our fantastic team, it has become apparent this rural location in the heart of the Deben peninsula is not the appropriate site for us to realise our shared dream and ambitions," said director Gary Miller in November 2019.

Now, however, the pub could become a home after plans were submitted to East Suffolk Council to change the pub's use.

You may also want to watch:

The proposals suggest that the Grade II listed pub could become a four-bedroomed house with the developers hoping to keep as much of the original fabric of the building as possible.

Alderton Parish Council previously had the building listed as an asset of community value but despite attempts to raise funds for the building, it was never able to see the building bought.

Chairman Christopher Langley said: “The fact the owners put in a change of use application didn’t come as a huge surprise to us.”

Mr Langley said that the parish council would be meeting soon to discuss the plans and said the council was likely to oppose the plans.

“It’s very sad that it’s come to this as Alderton has had a pub for hundreds of years and it looks as if it won’t have one anymore,” said Mr Langley.

The application's design and access statement noted that the property has been up for sale for 16 months and that despite several viewings no offer has been made.

"Despite the numerous investments made by the owners, they would still happily accept a fair offer on the property and see the pub continue to trade, even though they would incur a loss to do so," said a note in the plans' design and access statement by Peter Well Architects.

A final decision will be made on the pub's future in due course by East Suffolk Council.