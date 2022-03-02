News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

New plans for flats above cycle shop restored after devastating fire

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:00 AM March 2, 2022
The front of the Cycle King store, which was rebuilt following the fire in 2017 Picture: CYCLE KING

The front of the Cycle King store, which was rebuilt following the fire in 2017 Picture: CYCLE KING - Credit: CYCLE KING

Amended plans have been submitted for new town centre flats which include measures to reduce the impact of noise from a neighbouring pub. 

Applicant Julian Thake has applied to West Suffolk Council for permission to keep bedroom windows fixed shut at the back of the flats in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds to prevent noise from the neighbouring pub, The One Bull. 

The flats sit above the Cycle King store, which reopened in 2020 following a devastating fire three years earlier that had been caused by two bored workers who tried to cremate a mouse in a cardboard box in a storeroom. 

Firefighters tackle the serious fire at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Pic

The fire at Cycle King in 2017 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Planning permission for the first and second floor flats and the restored cycle repair shop was granted in 2019 and all these premises are now occupied. 

The latest plans, due to be considered on Wednesday, aim to ensure there’s an acceptable level of noise in the flats’ bedrooms and the pub does not need to reduce noise levels. 

Suffolk
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse has been taking bookings while closed, according to customers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.

Public save police officer from 'violent and aggressive' man

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
First-generation Suffolk Farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye are going to be appearing in a segment on Escape to the Country

Instagram

First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on Escape to the Country

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon