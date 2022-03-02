New plans for flats above cycle shop restored after devastating fire

The front of the Cycle King store, which was rebuilt following the fire in 2017 Picture: CYCLE KING - Credit: CYCLE KING

Amended plans have been submitted for new town centre flats which include measures to reduce the impact of noise from a neighbouring pub.

Applicant Julian Thake has applied to West Suffolk Council for permission to keep bedroom windows fixed shut at the back of the flats in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds to prevent noise from the neighbouring pub, The One Bull.

The flats sit above the Cycle King store, which reopened in 2020 following a devastating fire three years earlier that had been caused by two bored workers who tried to cremate a mouse in a cardboard box in a storeroom.

The fire at Cycle King in 2017 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Planning permission for the first and second floor flats and the restored cycle repair shop was granted in 2019 and all these premises are now occupied.

The latest plans, due to be considered on Wednesday, aim to ensure there’s an acceptable level of noise in the flats’ bedrooms and the pub does not need to reduce noise levels.