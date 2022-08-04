Traffic concerns remain as road plans agreed on 1,150 home development

Ann Suckling Way in 2015 as Persimmon submits plan for the road and pathway networks around the development. - Credit: Archant

The road and pathways network around a 1,150-home development in northwest Haverhill will go ahead, despite concerns about traffic build-up.

The reserved matters application for Ann Suckling Road by Persimmon Homes was approved by West Suffolk's development control committee on Wednesday.

In July the committee made a request to prevent Ann Suckling Road, which joins the A143, from being overwhelmed with traffic generated by the new houses.

This included the internal loop road, or relief road, phase be completed before any housing developments are connected to it, allowing people to take this route rather than Ann Suckling Road.

Persimmon Homes instead suggested that only phase six - made up of 98 homes - of the development should be connected to Ann Suckling Road before the loop road is completed.

Conservative councillor for Haverhill North Joe Mason said: “The haul road to prevent haulage traffic from using Ann Suckling Road is helpful for reducing noise and inconvenience to other properties.

“I do feel it is a shame phase six has been submitted before other phases, but this plan at least tries to mitigate a number of concerns raised by residents.

“I still have concerns about traffic blockages around the estate. We must have suitable infrastructure in place to cater for traffic.”

The full development is for 1,150 homes with Persimmon yet to submit plans for sports pitches and associated open space, 119 homes (phase 3B), 98 homes (phase six), 124 dwellings and a local community/retail centre (phase 3a), and phases four and five.

Conservative councillor for Withersfield, Peter Stevens, said: “I am disappointed with the way development occurs in this country. The infrastructure never comes first.

“We battle against developers’ profits to get things done for the benefit of residents.

“We’ve got improvements, but we’re fighting this battle with all the developments that come forward.

“And it depresses me.”

Independent councillor for Haverhill East, John Burns, told the meeting on average there is one car every five seconds heading to the town centre on the A143 at Ann Suckling Road - and things were "only going to get worse".

He said: “This is better than nothing.

“Although I’m pleased finally to see the relief road started, it was planned 50 years ago.

“In 2009 the outline plan was produced and in 2015 the outline was approved.

“Here we are seven years later, and the relief road is only now being built.

Officers at the local highway authority undertook a sensitivity test after the recommendation to build the loop road before other phases came from the committee.

The results indicated that the junction between Ann Suckling Road and the A143 would still function within capacity with an increased number of vehicles.