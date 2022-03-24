News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Changes to 'improve appearance' of village homes project

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM March 24, 2022
Weird Suffolk: Mother Lumpkins Hole near Middleton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight new homes are being built in Middleton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Planners have agreed changes to a project to create eight new homes at Middleton.

East Suffolk Council was asked by developers  Marfleet and Blyth whether two carports could be removed from the proposals for the site at Back Road, where construction is already underway.

Planning permission was granted for the land for five affordable homes and one open market property, along with outline consent for two self-build plots as an exception site because of the need for affordable housing in the area.

Application case officer Phil Perkin said there was no objection to the removal of the carports in front of two bungalows.

Mr Perkin said: "The carports were to be located close to the front elevation of the properties and therefore their removal is likely to improve the outlook from them.

"These are the only two carports proposed on the site, but their removal will not be detrimental to the appearance of the development. If anything, it will be an improvement to the appearance of the development from Back Lane."

East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Housing News
Saxmundham News

