News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:10 PM July 28, 2021   
Land off Redwald Road in Rendlesham, to be developed for 75 homes

Land off Redwald Road in Rendlesham, to be developed for 75 homes - Credit: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Approval has been given for 150 new homes in Rendlesham across two different sites.

East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee gave unanimous backing to two different applications of 75 homes each – one for outline permission on land off Redwald Road by Christchurch Property Company Ltd, and another for full planning permission on land off Garden Square and Gardenia Close lodged by Capital Community Developments Ltd.

Both sites are alocated for development in the local plan for around 50 homes each, but 75 properties on each were considered acceptable by planning officers. Both contain 25 affordable homes.

Rendlesham Parish Council clerk Heather Heelis praised the Redwald Road development, and said that Christchurch had “actively engaged with the community, and most importantly have listened to what we have said”.

Dr Peter Warburton, chairman of Capital, said: “Our motivation is to create a high quality, ecologically sound, well-designed housing development faithful to the Suffolk vernacular, including a high standard of public open space and amenities.”

You may also want to watch:

Planning officers said the two applications will take the village to its full housing allocation over the life of the local plan – up to 2036.

While the Redwald Road application was praised, concerns remained over the Gardenia Close propopals, which has already been the subject of two previous applications that were both refused.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals
  2. 2 Town complete ninth signing as Edmundson joins from Scottish giants
  3. 3 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child
  1. 4 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 
  2. 5 'The people of West Suffolk deserve better': Vote of no confidence for Hancock
  3. 6 Town complete Chaplin deal as Barnsley forward becomes signing No.10
  4. 7 Colchester United 3 Ipswich Town 3: Burns' late strike levels it for Town
  5. 8 Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears
  6. 9 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
  7. 10 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

Martyn Redfern from the parish council said the developers had “refused to adopt a policy-compliant solution to surface water flooding,” and said the open space should be transferred to the parish council rather than a management company planned by the developers.

Developers behind the Redwald site must now work on an additional application featuring details of designs, landscaping and layout before work can begin on site.


East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Cha

Exclusive

Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rangers George Edmundson during the pre-season friendly match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Roads in Haverhill have flooded due to heavy rain

Flooding

Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Haverhill over the weekend

Video

Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain...

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus