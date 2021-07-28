Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village

Published: 12:10 PM July 28, 2021

Land off Redwald Road in Rendlesham, to be developed for 75 homes - Credit: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Approval has been given for 150 new homes in Rendlesham across two different sites.

East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee gave unanimous backing to two different applications of 75 homes each – one for outline permission on land off Redwald Road by Christchurch Property Company Ltd, and another for full planning permission on land off Garden Square and Gardenia Close lodged by Capital Community Developments Ltd.

Both sites are alocated for development in the local plan for around 50 homes each, but 75 properties on each were considered acceptable by planning officers. Both contain 25 affordable homes.

Rendlesham Parish Council clerk Heather Heelis praised the Redwald Road development, and said that Christchurch had “actively engaged with the community, and most importantly have listened to what we have said”.

Dr Peter Warburton, chairman of Capital, said: “Our motivation is to create a high quality, ecologically sound, well-designed housing development faithful to the Suffolk vernacular, including a high standard of public open space and amenities.”

Planning officers said the two applications will take the village to its full housing allocation over the life of the local plan – up to 2036.

While the Redwald Road application was praised, concerns remained over the Gardenia Close propopals, which has already been the subject of two previous applications that were both refused.

Martyn Redfern from the parish council said the developers had “refused to adopt a policy-compliant solution to surface water flooding,” and said the open space should be transferred to the parish council rather than a management company planned by the developers.

Developers behind the Redwald site must now work on an additional application featuring details of designs, landscaping and layout before work can begin on site.



