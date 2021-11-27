News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Nearly 150 homes to go on land no longer needed for jobs

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM November 27, 2021
the second phase of The Arboretum taking around half the site

Views are being sought on proposals for 148 new homes on land no longer needed for employment uses.

Taylor Wimpey East Anglia is to use the site for the second phase of homes at The Arboretum development, in Hanchett End, Haverhill.

Of the 148 new homes proposed, 44 (30%) will be affordable properties.

The site, which lies between Three Counties Way, the A1307 and the A1017, and close to the Flying Shuttle pub, was originally allocated as employment land within the Local Plan.

The initial plans for the second phase of The Arboretum development

Taylor Wimpey said a "lack of commercial interest in the site" resulted in outline planning permission being granted in April of this year for housing.

Once complete, the project will be a mix of one-to-five-bedroom properties, including some apartments, available to purchase.

The scheme will also contribute approximately £1.5m towards local services and infrastructure, including local schooling, healthcare and road improvements. 

Andrew Wright, design and planning manager for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “We are keen to engage with local residents, businesses and interested parties to allow them to have their say on development plans for their area.

"The feedback we receive from local residents is invaluable and helps us develop and refine our emerging proposals, before a detailed planning application is finalised for submission to West Suffolk Council in the new year.”

This public consultation will be carried out electronically and the information will be available to view at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/the-arboretum-phase-2 from 8am on Monday, November 29. Deadline for feedback is December 24 and comments can be emailed directly to the teams involved at thearboretump2@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk 

Planning and Development
West Suffolk Council
Housing News
West Suffolk News
Haverhill News

