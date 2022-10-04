Property prices in East Anglia almost eight times typical wage, study finds

Average house prices in East Anglia are almost eight times the typical wage in the region, new research has found - Credit: PA

Average house prices in East Anglia are almost eight times the typical wage in the region, new research has found.

The study conducted by Nationwide Building Society also found cost of property for first-time buyers in the area is also over six times the average wage.

Both figures are above the national average.

Joanne Leek, a mortgage expert at Suffolk Building Society, said: "This doesn’t make for positive news for would-be homebuyers, especially in East Anglia.

Mortgage expert at Suffolk Building Society, Joanne Leek - Credit: Simply C Photography/Cherry Beesley

“But with rising house prices it is no surprise these ratios have increased.

"When it comes to financing a property, those requiring a mortgage can typically expect to borrow a maximum of around four-and-a-half times their salary.

"However, this will vary according to the criteria of each mortgage lender and further assessment may be required to make sure the mortgage is affordable now and in the future.

"This is especially important for borrowers and prospective borrowers to bear in mind as we face a cost of living crisis and increasing bills put a real squeeze on household budgets.”

Pre-pandemic in 2019, East Anglian house prices were 6.5 times more than the typical wage, while costs stood at 5.4 times the typical wage 10 years ago in 2012.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Suffolk, said: "There are not enough properties on the market in Suffolk to meet demand but any increases in price are unlikely to be at the same level that we’ve experienced in the recent past.

"In the short term, the market will be predominately driven by homeowner need, rather than lifestyle influences which drove the market during the pandemic.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk - Credit: Richard Marsham - RMG Photography

"As a result, sellers will need to be much more realistic when it comes to pricing their home.

"As and when inflation has been tamed, the cost of debt eases and we see a pick-up in both domestic and global economic growth, we can expect price growth to return.”

Tim Dansie, director at Jackson-Stops in Ipswich, which specialises in high-end property, said: "What we're seeing is that there are more buyers than there are sellers.

Tim Dansie, director at Ipswich's Jackson-Stops - Credit: Lucy Taylor

"So if you want to sell your property, there is strong competition.

"At the end of the day, there needs to be a market that people can operate in.

"There has to be confidence and everyone needs to be able to keep trading.

"No one wants to see the market fall off a cliff."