Fresh planning permission to build 100 new village homes agreed

Published: 6:00 PM March 25, 2021

The field off Barrow Hill in Acton which is earmarked for a 100-home development - Credit: Archant

Fresh planning permission has been approved for 100 homes in Acton - three years after original plans were approved.

Land south of Barrow Hill will be developed for 100 homes - 35 of which will be affordable - as well as a play area and nature reserve, land gifted for a scout hut with canoe storage and community orchard.

Developers secured outline planning permission in December 2017 but had not started work. A new outline application identical to the old one was submitted by Innominate Trust and Leith Planning Investments, as the original permission expires in May.

Land south of Barrow Hill in Acton where fresh planning permission was given for 100 homes - Credit: Archant

Paul Kallee-Grover on behalf of the applicants said: "The application is in effect seeking to renew an earlier outline application.

"While a purchaser was secured for the site, sadly the onset of the Covid pandemic created challenges in concluding the purchase for our client as a charity.

"As we move out of the pandemic, I can confirm the negotiations are now at the final stage with a new purchaser who is keen to submit their reserved matters application as soon as possible.

"Approval of the consent will allow us a little more time."

He added that it will "help the authority meet its housing needs on a site that is affordable and deliverable."

The site is currently outside of the settlement boundary, although it is listed for inclusion in the new emerging local plan.

The application, however, does require the demolition of one detached home in High Street to provide an access road to the land.

Acton ward councillor at Babergh District Council, Elisabeth Malvisi - Credit: Archant

Financial contributions include £427,950 for secondary school expansion, £95,100 for sixth form places and £155,412 for early years education provision.

However, concerns have been raised by locals, including a 1,211 signature petition objecting to the scheme.

Christine Johnson from the parish council said: "The parish council considers that in view of the unproven housing need and current construction of 100 homes at Tamage Road - which happened after you gave permission for this site - and the contrived vehicular access to the site, you have sufficient justification for not renewing this application."

Ward councillor Elisabeth Malvisi questioned the impact on the road access, and said 1,211 objectors in a petition represented 64% of the village's voting population, urging the committee to listen to those fears.

The plans were approved by seven votes to two with two abstentions.

Committee chairman Peter Beer said: “Whilst this application has been met with some opposition from the community, our committee agreed with the conclusion previously reached by councillors that the benefits of proposals outweigh any potential harm.

Babergh District Council planning committee chairman Peter Beer - Credit: Archant

“Plans include a substantial amount of much-needed affordable housing, within walking distance of amenities, supporting our ambition for Babergh residents to have the option to remain local."

A final application for reserved matters around layout, design and appearance must be approved within 18 months before construction can begin.