Fears raised over construction traffic and management of Chilton Woods development

An artist's impression of the future development at Chilton Woods near Sudbury that will see more than 1,000 new homes being built. Picture: SIMON JONES & ASSOCIATES - Credit: Simon Jones & Associates

Infrastructure details for the first phase of development of more than 1,100 homes around Long Melford and Sudbury have been given approval.

Babergh District Council's planning committee agreed by eight votes to two, with one councillor abstaining, to approve the detailed plans for the Chilton Woods development phase one.

That centres around the necessary infrastructure for the wider scheme - the spine road, drainage, site levels, and landscaping.

Outline permission was secured in March 2018 for 1,150 homes north of Woodhall Business Park as well as employment land, primary school, pre-school and open space.

Babergh planning committee chairman Peter Beer said issues raised over planning applications were considered carefully - Credit: Archant

Planning committee chairman Peter Beer, said: "An application of this size is never decided on lightly, with outline planning permission being discussed at great length by the planning committee before approval was granted.

"Whilst plans have been met with some opposition today, I agree with the conclusion councillors reached previously, and the clear benefits of progressing this allocated site - helping to support our local economy at a time when it is needed more than ever."

Acton, Chilton, Long Melford, Great Waldingfield and Little Waldingfield parish councils objected to the plans, citing concerns over HGV traffic movements, fears over woodland and a lack of a construction management plan and design guide among other reasons.

Nicholas Antill from Acton Parish Council said the parish councils have "repeatedly raised the question of how the site is to be accessed during the construction period," and added: "It's inviting a developer to start on a project that is intended to extend over more than a decade without establishing how it is to be delivered and how material is to be brought to site."

Part fo the site that was earmarked for the new Chilton Woods development near Sudbury - Credit: Emma Brennan

Sudbury town and Great Cornard parish councils, however, supported the scheme.

Samuel Caslin, planning manager with developers Taylor Wimpey, said that "all areas of community woodland" would be dealt with in accordance with the plan, and said that pre-commencement conditions meant work wouldn't begin without those elements of a design guide and construction management plan being completed.

He said the application was "a critical step towards delivering the development".

The construction management plan will return to the committee for consideration.