Housing developer set to launch new homes in Suffolk village

CGI of the development in Bacton. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey is set to launch a development in Bacton.

The Beacon Green development, Church Road, will be opening its doors on September 10.

The scheme includes 81 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, including 28 affordable homes.

The plans - given the green light in August 2021 - were originally turned down by Mid Suffolk District Council but the decision was overturned following an appeal.

Sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, Caroline Carter said: “We are excited to announce that Beacon Green will be opening its doors to homebuyers on Saturday 10th September.

"Our team of experienced sales executives can’t wait to welcome people to the launch of this brand new development so that they can see the homes available to purchase for themselves.

“We have already received a lot of interest, so I’d urge anyone interested to book an appointment with our sales team.”



