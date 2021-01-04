Plans to build up to 65 homes in village approved

Published: 4:30 PM January 4, 2021

The homes will be built in Bacton, but fears have been raised about the development's proximity to neighbouring Cotton - Credit: Google Earth

A scheme to build up to 65 homes in Bacton has been given the green light - despite fears it could reduce the gap between two villages to "vanishing point".

Developers GJ and CA Abbott submitted proposals for the homes, on to the west of Broad Road, to Mid Suffolk District Council in February 2019.

A previous scheme to build 47 homes at the site received approval in April 2016, but work never started as the planning application's terms were deemed to be "too onerous".

The planning permission for the previous application has now expired.

Included in the revised proposals were plans to construct 22 affordable homes, of which six would be available for shared ownership.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: "This further application arises principally as a result of the need to secure more time to put the necessary arrangements in place to enable the delivery of affordable housing and to remarket the site.

"This increase in maximum capacity is likely to result in a consequential uplift in the number of affordable units compared to the existing permission.

"With regard to off-site highway works and safety in the vicinity of the railway bridge, there is no reduction in the commitment to delivering such improvements.

"The existing permission has demonstrated the sustainability of the site.

"The site forms part of the district’s current reservoir of housing land to meet its housing needs and the opportunity now arises to ensure that the site is able to come forward to contribute to that requirement."

Bacton Parish Council outlined its opposition to the scheme, believing the site would be "unsustainable with poor access to services and facilities for future residents".

Neighbouring Cotton Parish Council also raised concerns over the development, arguing: "It continues to be essential to the character of the countryside to maintain a physical separation between Bacton and Cotton.

"Construction of 65 houses on this site will reduce that separation to vanishing point.

"Because of the position of the site, its development is not sustainable. Access to Bacton’s facilities is not realistic and Cotton does not offer an alternative range of facilities."

Despite the fears, Mid Suffolk planners have given the developers the go-ahead to build the homes.