Go-ahead for 65 new homes in Mid Suffolk village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:58 PM February 23, 2022
Land between the rail line and Broad Road in Bacton where 65 homes are set to be built

Land between the rail line and Broad Road in Bacton where 65 homes are set to be built - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Approval has been granted for 65 homes in Bacton, subject to a crucial footpath safety measure being agreed.

Proposals by Keepmoat Homes to develop land between Broad Road and the rail line were granted outline planning permission in December 2020, with the final matters around access road, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping being approved by Mid Suffolk District Council today (February 23).

However, offsite works to establish a footpath under the nearby rail bridge have also been committed as part of the plan, which councillors said they wanted to come back before the committee to ensure they are safe.

The development, which includes 22 affordable homes and two bungalows, proposes air source heat pumps for all homes and electric vehicle charging points, as well as nearly £263,000 contribution to primary school education and £57,600 towards secondary school transport.

Kate Holland from Invicta Planning on behalf of Keepmoat, said: “The proposal provides a mix of smaller dwellings rather than some of the larger properties indicated as part of the outline consent in order to better meet local needs.

“The inclusion of smaller homes has allowed for the open space area to be increased in size with ample room for the play area and surface water drainage.”

District councillor Andy Mellen and county councillor Andrew Stringer said the footpath provision under the bridge being suitable was fundamental to the scheme, as the route is used by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

The parish council said the layout would be considered “urbanisation of a rural village”.

The plans were approved unanimously, although it is not yet clear when the footpath matter will come to the committee for a final sign-off.


