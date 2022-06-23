News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 5 'very large homes' in Suffolk village turned down

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM June 23, 2022
Land north west of Rectory Road, Bacton

Land north west of Rectory Road, Bacton, where the five "very large homes" would have been built. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five detached "very large" homes in Bacton have been refused permission because the development would "unacceptably urbanise" the area and offer no social benefits.

The project, on land north west of Rectory Road, was submitted by Vantage Homes East Anglia.

The scheme would've been made up of three four-bed and two five-bed homes.

The supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, said the project "would help to meet housing need" while adding: "a modest increase of homes in rural areas can assist the social stimulus of a village, with Bacton being no different".

However, Mid Suffolk District Council planning officers said: "The proposal offers social and economic benefits, however, they are not considerable given the five dwelling scale proposed and the fact no affordable or smaller homes are proposed.

"The development would unacceptably urbanise the rural setting of the village and result in the loss of the rural gateway to the village, harmful to local landscape character.

"Five very large homes will not increase the supply of affordable homes in the district, there is no social benefit in this regard."

