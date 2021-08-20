Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Suffolk village

Published: 11:30 AM August 20, 2021

Land off Church Road in Bacton which will be developed for 81 homes - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Final approval has been given for 81 homes in Bacton after four years in the pipeline.

Taylor Wimpey secured the green light at Wednesday’s Mid Suffolk District Council development control committee meeting for the final matters around landscaping, design, scale and appearance on land off Church Road.

Outline plans were originally lodged in October 2017 by Endurance Estates Strategic Land Ltd, and refused by the council in 2018.

But a subsequent appeal lodged with the Planning Inspectorate resulted in that decision being overturned and outline permission being granted in July 2019.

Wednesday’s committee acknowledged that developers Taylor Wimpey had engaged with the community and parish council on plans, and approved the final matters by five votes to one.

Dan Humphries, planning co-ordinator for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said that more than 500 newsletters had been sent to locals, adding: “All comments have helped positively shape the proposals, triggering numerous improvements to ensure the scheme sits sympathetically to its immediate area.”

He added: “Taylor Wimpey East Anglia are extremely proud to be involved in this project and are grateful for the positive collaboration with the council and other stakeholders.”

The development will feature 53 private homes ranging from two to five bedrooms, as well as 21 rented affordable homes and seven shared ownership affordable properties.

Road access will be off Wyverstone Road in line with the Planning Inspectorate’s wishes.

However, some concerns remained over the layout, with question marks over the location of the play area in the north west corner of the site rather than more centrally, and the lack of air source heat pumps.

Mid Suffolk district councillor Andy Mellen - Credit: Wendy Turner

Ward councillor Andy Mellen said the accumulation of traffic from a number of developments in the village will mean the Church Road/Wyverstone Road junction “is going to become quite busy” and “it does need to be redesigned”.

Bacton Parish Council called for the affordable homes to be spread around the site rather than in one portion that would “create a more balanced community and reduce the risk of social isolation”.

A spokesman from the authority added that the site is a “sensitive and significant location for the village”.

It is not yet known when work will begin onsite.



