Belle Vue developer 'considering all options' over appeal decision

The developer at the centre of the controversial rejected plans for Belle Vue Park in Sudbury is considering whether or not to appeal the decision.

Churchill Retirement Living says it is "considering all our options for the site" after the plans were refused by the Babergh planning committee earlier this month.

Churchill had planned to redevelop the old swimming pool into a block of 41 retirement apartments and convert Belle Vue House into two homes.

The plans were met with fierce opposition from local residents, however, the plans were discussed on August 10 - with a recommendation for approval - but, the meeting was cut short following a legal issue.

Just days before the August meeting developers McCabe & Abel – which was going to handle the refurbishment of Belle Vue House - pulled out of the project.

It has since been revealed that the August 10 meeting was curtailed after a document was circulated among some of the committee members showing an alternative layout of the Belle Vue House site - consisting of flats.

Since the plans were refused Sudbury Town Council has decided to create a working group to look at alternative plans for the sites.

A spokesperson for Churchill Retirement Living said: “Having worked closely with local planning officers over the last 12 months to achieve their full support for our plans for this council-owned site, we were extremely disappointed that our application was turned down.

"As Babergh District Council’s chosen developer for the site, our plans would have played a key part in helping the Council deliver its vision for a new public open space for the park entrance, as well as enabling the restoration of Belle Vue House.

"Our plans were supported by the Sudbury Society, and had been carefully designed to make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the area, relating sensitively to the nearby buildings and the park.

"They would have helped improve the health and wellbeing of those who lived there, creating a vibrant new community near the heart of town and enabling people to enjoy an independent, active lifestyle for longer

"Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, creating local jobs, increasing high street spend and boosting the housing market by enabling downsizers to free up under-occupied properties, and subsequent movement on the housing chain below.

"We are now considering all our options for the site and whether or not we wish to continue with our interest.”